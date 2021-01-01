WeWeb 2.0 - The only no-code frontend builder that is backend agnostic | Product Hunt

The Nocode Frontend Builder
for Web Professionals

WeWeb gives you a powerful frontend editor,
to let you design custom web applications,
powered by external data coming from any backend.

Backed by

Build your first web application in minutes

Create an account now and start building.

What can you build with WeWeb?

Customer portals

Internal tools

Membership sites

Create interactive interfaces for your clients

Let your users read, add or update data from a custom interface. Display data according to user permissions.

Add payments

Use our native Stripe integration to collect payment from users.

Use webhooks to update your content

Save money and time, update your pages automatically with webhooks.

Create powerful web applications faster

Enjoy total design freedom

Drag and drop components that match your design system, customize elements to provide the best user experience.

Use your preferred data source

Pull, transform and push data from anywhere. For example, Airtable, REST APIs or your in-house database.

Integrate with best-in-class tools

Enhance your web applications with native integrations like Auth0 or Stripe. Or use our API plugin to link to any tool you like. 

Say goodbye to the limits of no-code

By importing your own components from GitHub to WeWeb, you can benefit from the power of custom code in a no-code platform.

Clean, optimized code out of the box

WeWeb ensures your web apps are robust and scalable by using an advanced caching system and the latest HTML, CSS and Javascript standards.

Don't take our word for it

See what our users have to say about WeWeb:

Sync existing databases

Using WeWeb was a game-changer for me and my business. Being able to build a website visually atop of the Airtable data I already used to manage my business meant I didn't need to reenter data across multiple platforms or try to fit my data into systems that weren't designed for it.

Alexander MacIntyre

Director - Manifesto Coffee

Ship faster

WeWeb was an incredible tool for us. It helped us ship a job board AND a website for our main online event in two weeks, instead of months if we had to develop it ourselves. We used our data stored in Coda to get to work instantaneously on the apps frontends. Highly recommend.

Benjamin Malartic

VP Product - PlatoHQ

Optimize performance

With WeWeb I finally found the perfect tool to create my web-application with a fully customized front-end, high performance and top SEO. All of this directly created using data from my Airtable databases. Awesome.

Julien Boidrou

Director - NoCode Mission

Build professional web apps,
faster than ever

Start for free, upgrade later.

